11 weary reactions to rumours of an October firebreak lockdown

Remember that irreversible roadmap out of Covid restrictions? It might just be a little more reversible than Boris Johnson would have liked us to believe.

Despite the headline, an actual lockdown is unlikely to happen, with an increase in restrictions over an extended half-term break far more likely, as the UK’s infection rates top global charts. The country is, as the government loves to remind people, ‘world beating’.

The people screaming no #Octoberlockdown are the same people who refuse to wear masks & refuse to get vaccinated.

They are now the reason the infection rate is spiralling once more, and are the ones clogging up the NHS beds. Wear a mask, get vaccinated and we won’t have lockdown — Samantha Marcus 💙🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@MsSpydaSam) September 7, 2021

Many people saw the suggestion as a sad inevitability of mismanagement.

Who would have thought that actions (or generally lack thereof) have consequences? ‍♂️⌛

https://t.co/KZfKl4mvd5 — Stephen Griffin (@SGriffin_Lab) September 6, 2021

April 2020:”It will all be over in 12 weeks”

July 2020: “It will all be over by Christmas”

Nov 2020: “It will all be over by Easter”

June 2021: “The process is irreversible”

Now: We might need to lockdown in October#OctoberLockdownhttps://t.co/ebG0IGTaV9 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 7, 2021

Therefore it makes no sense whatsoever to open schools with no social distancing, no PPE, no air filters. This government is corrupt and dangerous! Next they will say we need the emergency coronavirus act to keep us safe. #lies https://t.co/vKhKsGyOvi https://t.co/vKhKsGyOvi — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) September 7, 2021

If only this could have been predicted after a free for all summer 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/E8i5KPtL1V — Elaine Maxwell (@maxwele2) September 6, 2021

The Department for Education, which would need to approve the longer school break, issued a flat denial of any such plans.

It is not true that the Government is planning a lockdown or firebreak around the October half term. https://t.co/MAByqutmeo — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) September 7, 2021

That completely quashed the rumours. Oh, wait – no, it didn’t.

Can’t believe it’s only a month until I tweet “aged well” from lockdown. How the time flies. https://t.co/2raOTOsgIP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 7, 2021

Confirmation of a November lockdown. https://t.co/djHcGEOxkw — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) September 7, 2021

The government has denied that there will be another lockdown in October so it is now safe to plan for a lockdown in October. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 7, 2021

I am hereby coining 'Locktober' and will be invoicing anyone who uses it. Thank you https://t.co/5x99snd0Ls — Rick Burin (@rickburin) September 7, 2021

<Ron Howard Narration> "There would be an October lockdown in England." https://t.co/uqsQSTTq5n — Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) September 7, 2021

Of course there are no plans. It would interfere with their liberal use of "unprecedented", "unpredictable" and "with hindsight". https://t.co/dTlvZEfHO5 — Dr Karen 🕷Schafheutle🇪🇺🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KSchafheutle) September 7, 2021

Because the government never U turns on anything. Got it, thanks. https://t.co/9Tq2URiDbK — TEE ᗪI᙭IE 🇳🇱🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TeeDixie) September 7, 2021

i fully believe the first two words of this tweet & its universal applicability to this government https://t.co/ocrmRu38KV — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 7, 2021

