This outrageous winning pool shot is made even better by the poor loser’s response

This outrageously lucky pool shot (or next level skill, depending on your point of view) was made even better by the poor loser’s response.

The clip went viral after it was shared by jazbatiladka and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Boom.

But was it outrageously good luck? Or just very, very good?

‘Even if you are a sore loser you gotta respect that shot. Grandpa just schooled this punk lol.’

super-sam-i-am ‘Yeah, you can’t doubt that it was good.’

DRAGON_SNIPER ‘Good my ass, that was a hard fkn shot to drill lol. People would have exploded if it was a pro audience 😂🙌🏽’

derty2x ‘This was very clearly an accident lol. He was absolutely not trying to get it to bounce off the cushion three times. He missed the shot and got lucky on the rebound. It only counted because it wound up in the same pocket he was aiming for.’

WDfx2EU ‘Idk man his lack of reaction says otherwise. Anyone who made that shot by accident would at least look a little surprised.’

ghoulieandrews

Either way, he definitely didn’t shake hands.

‘F–k that dude. Pool is a gentleman’s game. If you can’t shake your opponents hand after a badass shot/win like that, you a bitch. Period.’

TieNo4789 ‘He didn’t shake hands because he wanted to retain that feeling of being a loser and cry himself to sleep later.’

gurugulab6969 ‘He’ll be winning that game in his head whenever he showers for the rest of his life.’

MyNameIsUrMom

To conclude …

Source Reddit u/jazbatiladka