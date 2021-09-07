This restaurant’s ‘special offer’ takedown of covidiots is simply delicious
This restaurant’s lunch special doesn’t come cheap, but fortunately – for most people – there’s a very tempting special offer.
The sign went viral after it was shared by @thegallowboob on Twitter and people were eating it up.
thats a great business model pic.twitter.com/ylisSbhwE1
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 6, 2021
Boom.
Love it. More of this.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 6, 2021
get mad discounts and free shit for getting vaccinated, only way you can really reach everyone today and while it’s hilarious it’s also incredibly sad
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 6, 2021
Took us back to this one from a while back, which is related but different, a sign apparently from a New York hardware store.
Oof.
READ MORE
This Fox News ‘gotcha’ ended up a glorious self-own and it’s perfect
Source Twitter @thegallowboob
More from the Poke
The craziest penalty kick you’ll see this season or any season
What could go wrong now that meetings are back in the office?