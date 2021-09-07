Pics

This restaurant’s ‘special offer’ takedown of covidiots is simply delicious

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2021

This restaurant’s lunch special doesn’t come cheap, but fortunately – for most people – there’s a very tempting special offer.

The sign went viral after it was shared by @thegallowboob on Twitter and people were eating it up.

Boom.

Took us back to this one from a while back, which is related but different, a sign apparently from a New York hardware store.

Oof.

