This Sweet Caroline ban is the side-effect of Covid nobody expected

Pics

We all know the terrible side-effects of Covid-19, both physical and social, but this is one we could never have predicted.

It’s a good job the Euros are over.

I remember 2019. Good times never were so good…

Bomboclaat_Babylon

Reddit user u/itoshkov had a suggestion for a song that would meet social distancing rules.

·

But “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” by The Police should be OK.

If you can think of some more – let us know.

READ MORE

New York City isn’t pulling any punches with its blunt NSFW Covid-19 posters

Source r/funny Image r/funny