This Sweet Caroline ban is the side-effect of Covid nobody expected
We all know the terrible side-effects of Covid-19, both physical and social, but this is one we could never have predicted.
It’s a good job the Euros are over.
I remember 2019. Good times never were so good…
Bomboclaat_Babylon
Reddit user u/itoshkov had a suggestion for a song that would meet social distancing rules.
·
But “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” by The Police should be OK.
If you can think of some more – let us know.
