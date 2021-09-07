This bubble tea poster translation has the NSFW Pun of the Year

Pics

When u/suIeman shared this pic to Reddit’s r/funny, they gave it the title –

‘Bubble tea company needs a better translator’

When you look at it, you can see why.

Redditors didn’t agree.

I disagree.

pretty_in_think

Seems like what you see is the actual intent. Translator did a fine job.

reddumbs

That translation is on point, give them a raise!

PsyopVet

They were right to disagree, because thanks to @lozzlemcfozzle on Twitter, we now know that the clever poster is the work of artist, Murphypop – @kawaiinot.

As a bonus, here’s a little more of her work.

She just wants to say hi… pic.twitter.com/Zt8f0EFNse — Murphypop (@kawaiinot) March 22, 2021

I love this little grumpy bastard with all of my heart.#Loki #AlligatorLoki pic.twitter.com/XZO4e2Qfg6 — Murphypop (@kawaiinot) July 9, 2021

Godzilla and King Kong, just enjoying a pleasant spring day. I just want them both to be happy. pic.twitter.com/T9N2Iq21Ej — Murphypop (@kawaiinot) April 15, 2021

Give her a follow for more comic gems.

On a tea-related note –

If you just want to drink tea, don’t add balls.

DoomGoober

