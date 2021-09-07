This bubble tea poster translation has the NSFW Pun of the Year
When u/suIeman shared this pic to Reddit’s r/funny, they gave it the title –
‘Bubble tea company needs a better translator’
When you look at it, you can see why.
Redditors didn’t agree.
I disagree.
pretty_in_think
Seems like what you see is the actual intent.
Translator did a fine job.
reddumbs
That translation is on point, give them a raise!
PsyopVet
They were right to disagree, because thanks to @lozzlemcfozzle on Twitter, we now know that the clever poster is the work of artist, Murphypop – @kawaiinot.
As a bonus, here’s a little more of her work.
She just wants to say hi… pic.twitter.com/Zt8f0EFNse
— Murphypop (@kawaiinot) March 22, 2021
I love this little grumpy bastard with all of my heart.#Loki #AlligatorLoki pic.twitter.com/XZO4e2Qfg6
— Murphypop (@kawaiinot) July 9, 2021
Godzilla and King Kong, just enjoying a pleasant spring day.
I just want them both to be happy. pic.twitter.com/T9N2Iq21Ej
— Murphypop (@kawaiinot) April 15, 2021
Give her a follow for more comic gems.
On a tea-related note –
If you just want to drink tea, don’t add balls.
DoomGoober
