This bubble tea poster translation has the NSFW Pun of the Year

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2021

When u/suIeman shared this pic to Reddit’s r/funny, they gave it the title –

‘Bubble tea company needs a better translator’

When you look at it, you can see why.

Redditors didn’t agree.

I disagree.
pretty_in_think

Seems like what you see is the actual intent.

Translator did a fine job.
reddumbs

That translation is on point, give them a raise!
PsyopVet

They were right to disagree, because thanks to @lozzlemcfozzle on Twitter, we now know that the clever poster is the work of artist, Murphypop – @kawaiinot.

As a bonus, here’s a little more of her work.

Give her a follow for more comic gems.

On a tea-related note –

If you just want to drink tea, don’t add balls.
DoomGoober

via Gfycat

