Finally, a gender reveal party worth watching (again and again)

If you only watch one gender reveal party – stick with us, please, then make it this one, an imminent new born announcement that went wildly viral on Imgur because, well, no spoilers.

So much to enjoy there, it definitely rewards repeated viewing.

‘These people thought you could easily pop a big balloon by hitting it with a stick?’

abat6294 ‘This was my first thought like… shouldn’t you just you know… poke it with something sharp?’

MinervaMedica000 ‘If they were smart enough to know this they wouldn’t be doing a gender reveal party in the first place.’

Scary_Pace6463 “IQ reveal party”

TannedCroissant ‘I don’t think these people get how balloons work.’

jolbina ‘Fences are a challenge too.’

Voks ‘They act like as if the baby itself is in the balloon.’

ISaidSo92 ‘I was gonna ask “are they dumb?” and saw the guy try to jump the fence. I have my answer.’

SearchingForLinda ‘Now they will never know.’

American_Crusader360

We’re with this person.

‘This gives me life inside.’

RedditAnswersYou

Source Imgur H/T Reddit u/Scary_Pace6463