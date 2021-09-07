This collection of the worst double yellow lines will have you shaking your head
It’s a good job we have road signs and road markings to prevent chaos on the roads.
Oh!
Best double yellow lines in the UK? I'll go first; Farringdon, London. pic.twitter.com/5Wknb7fVUP
— Ben Terrett (@benterrett) August 26, 2021
Ben’s post opened the floodgates, and having seen these, we can’t help wondering why there aren’t more accidents.
1.
New Brighton, Merseyside pic.twitter.com/eGjtciszCs
— Robert Sargent (@_noseinthewind) August 28, 2021
2.
St Clements, Oxford pic.twitter.com/QN8xb2IZp7
— Benjamin Hulett (@ben_hulett) August 27, 2021
3.
On a footpath near Sidmouth! pic.twitter.com/z7ukM5WvWR
— ENdr8N💙 (@niainotyard) August 28, 2021
4.
— GrahamGeog (@GrahamGeog) August 27, 2021
5.
Meanwhile in Limerick 😌 pic.twitter.com/elraTY7o0m
— esther reid (@estherreid2001) August 28, 2021
6.
Newcastle pic.twitter.com/sqD5aVwT9c
— 58epet (@58EPet) August 28, 2021
7.
Counterpoint: pic.twitter.com/HQmYnarqID
— Donkey Patrol (@crouchingbadger) August 27, 2021
8.
Alleyway in Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent pic.twitter.com/2Dq7vQHWan
— Nickoli (@Nickoli) August 27, 2021
9.
Late to this but never worked out if this [email protected] work or typography pic.twitter.com/8nzEcx0Eo2
— Tom Shaw (@PlasticCrayons) August 26, 2021
10.
St Mary's Lane, Glasgow pic.twitter.com/2hVw9yzSVo
— A Bugs Life 🏴🇪🇺 (@kilted_medic) August 29, 2021
11.
Has to be this mess in Cardiff… @WorldBollard pic.twitter.com/ruk82ELRWY
— Anthony Barlow (@totalgeography) August 27, 2021
12.
Clapham Junction, London https://t.co/aSlGrYbNz0 pic.twitter.com/f2Q4cMDwhq
— Zoë Chan (@ZoeTypelark) August 27, 2021
13.
Took this about six years ago. Clifton, Bristol pic.twitter.com/u8FVSTkpHl
— Paul Weedon (@Twotafkap) August 28, 2021
14.
How about these? pic.twitter.com/iR9yNSRdU5
— @181days (@ojaxx2) August 28, 2021
Some yellow lines are pretty special.
— Justin 🇬🇧 (@Justin27_) August 28, 2021
READ MORE
Smiths lyrics appear in double yellow lines
Source Ben Terrett Image
More from the Poke
This restaurant’s ‘special offer’ riposte to covidiots is simply delicious
The craziest penalty kick you’ll see this season or any season