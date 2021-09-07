This collection of the worst double yellow lines will have you shaking your head

Weird World

It’s a good job we have road signs and road markings to prevent chaos on the roads.

Oh!

Best double yellow lines in the UK? I'll go first; Farringdon, London. pic.twitter.com/5Wknb7fVUP — Ben Terrett (@benterrett) August 26, 2021

Ben’s post opened the floodgates, and having seen these, we can’t help wondering why there aren’t more accidents.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Meanwhile in Limerick 😌 pic.twitter.com/elraTY7o0m — esther reid (@estherreid2001) August 28, 2021

6.

7.

8.

9.

Late to this but never worked out if this [email protected] work or typography pic.twitter.com/8nzEcx0Eo2 — Tom Shaw (@PlasticCrayons) August 26, 2021

10.

St Mary's Lane, Glasgow pic.twitter.com/2hVw9yzSVo — A Bugs Life 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@kilted_medic) August 29, 2021

11.

Has to be this mess in Cardiff… @WorldBollard pic.twitter.com/ruk82ELRWY — Anthony Barlow (@totalgeography) August 27, 2021

12.

13.

Took this about six years ago. Clifton, Bristol pic.twitter.com/u8FVSTkpHl — Paul Weedon (@Twotafkap) August 28, 2021

14.

Some yellow lines are pretty special.

READ MORE

Smiths lyrics appear in double yellow lines

Source Ben Terrett Image