News

Boris Johnson plans to fund social care with a National Insurance grab – 11 frank reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 7th, 2021

It’s more than two years since the newly elected PM, Boris Johnson, assured the nation that a solution to the chaos of social care was on the way.

“I am announcing now – on the steps of Downing Street – that we will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared to give every older person the dignity and security they deserve.”

It must have been in the same file as his oven-ready Brexit plan, because his latest move appears to be a hastily cobbled-together scheme to push up National Insurance contributions, in order to both ‘fix’ social care and to plug a huge gap in NHS running costs.

Opposition parties, Conservative backbenchers and representatives of businesses and workers have complained that this tax grab would unfairly target the young, low earners and struggling companies

People have also been questioning why this badly timed rise in living costs needs to happen at all, given a certain promise that was made a few years ago.

In short, the plan has gone down like a mask mandate at Laurence Fox’s birthday party. Here’s what people have been saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It’s almost as though …

Surely not.

from Bojo GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

Boris Johnson said people should get money from work not welfare – and everyone’s irony meters broke

Source Sky News and Twitter Image Screengrab, Danie Franco on Unsplash

More from the Poke