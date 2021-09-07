27 of the funniest and most relatable parenting tweets from the last month

Life

The summer holidays – such as they were – are over and the kids have nearly all gone back to school by now. For the moment, at least.

So what better time to enjoy these tweets about the many and varied joys of parenting that went viral over the last month.

1.

Welcome to parenting. You have now become Kid’s Name’s Mom in everyone’s phone. — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) August 16, 2021

2.

My kids’ superpower is using 24 different cups in a day to drink 3 cups of water. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 30, 2021

3.

My friends daughters hamster has been missing and feared dead for almost 2 weeks now.

Last night she forgot to wash up the paint tray after a day of decorating.

We now think the hamster may still be alive… pic.twitter.com/8ecp578uwP — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) August 10, 2021

4.

Me: how was your first day? 12, in tears: WHY DIDN’T YOU TELL ME MIDDLE SCHOOL DOESN’T HAVE A PLAYGROUND — Katie Didn't (@Pork_Chop_Hair) September 2, 2021

5.

ME AS A KID: i wish i was an adult so i could do whatever i want ME AS AN ADULT: i wish i was a kid so i could do whatever i want — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) August 18, 2021

6.

I was lightly scolded by my wife and oldest daughter for using the baby as a table. They’re just mad they didn’t think of it first. pic.twitter.com/BTUmJEcckM — Terence (@TOPolk) August 28, 2021

7.

My son has a shirt that says, “my dad can beat up your dad,” and honestly I don’t like the pressure — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) August 25, 2021

8.

Welcome to parenting. People who actually eat dirt will now criticize your cooking. — The Nefarious A-Aron (@deeprocktees) August 16, 2021

9.

At this point in my life, all of my clothes come from places that also sell groceries and tires. — Mommy Meme Jeans (@mommymemejeans) September 2, 2021

10.

I just want to be as rich as my kids act like we are. — Emily ™ (@emily_tweets) August 3, 2021

11.

While other parents are buying pencils & notebooks for back-to-school season, I'm gathering intel on the class mean girls in case my daughter needs to emotionally destroy them — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 26, 2021

12.

As far as I can tell, parenthood is about desperately wanting my newborn to fall asleep so I can look at the 500 adorable photos I took of her that day. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) August 17, 2021

13.

My 6-year-old recently learned about nutrition and now whenever he wants a snack, he comes up behind me and whispers in my ear, “I need food to survive.” — Kiss my Fat Ash🍑 (@Tobi_Is_Fab) August 5, 2021

14.