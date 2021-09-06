News

This Sky News presenter’s 17-second ‘apocalyptic’ take on Brexit struck a chord with lots of people

Poke Staff. Updated September 6th, 2021

Over on Sky News business presenter Ian King went viral with this 17-second summary of Brexit and the state of Britain right now ‘in the most apocalyptic terms’.

And it clearly struck a chord with lots of people because it went viral after it was shared by @Haggis_UK over on Twitter.

“When expressed in the most apocalyptic terms, England has become a country where the pubs have no beer, farmers don’t have anyone to pick their fruit, and even if they did there aren’t enough lorry drivers to get it to the shops.”

Sounds about right.

Missed out blue passports, though.

READ MORE

Christopher Biggins told Nigel Farage we had to get out of the EU – oh yes he did

Source @Haggis_UK H/T Indy100

More from the Poke