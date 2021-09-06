This Sky News presenter’s 17-second ‘apocalyptic’ take on Brexit struck a chord with lots of people

News

Over on Sky News business presenter Ian King went viral with this 17-second summary of Brexit and the state of Britain right now ‘in the most apocalyptic terms’.

And it clearly struck a chord with lots of people because it went viral after it was shared by @Haggis_UK over on Twitter.

Ian King – “England has become a country where the pubs have no beer, farmers don’t have anyone to pick their fruit, & even if they did there aren’t enough lorry drivers to get it to the shops.” pic.twitter.com/0ZUZTVpv2K — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 3, 2021

“When expressed in the most apocalyptic terms, England has become a country where the pubs have no beer, farmers don’t have anyone to pick their fruit, and even if they did there aren’t enough lorry drivers to get it to the shops.”

Sounds about right.

But apart from that we've really made a success of it. https://t.co/7XwcxQs3AE — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 3, 2021

Welcome to Boris Johnson’s “golden age” https://t.co/ntbQ8TnWxJ — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 3, 2021

Luxury. Make the most of these days …😋 https://t.co/xJoyuzrYQY — Michael M. 🇨🇭🇳🇴🇮🇸🇱🇮🇬🇧 (@vivamjm) September 3, 2021

Missed out blue passports, though.

Source @Haggis_UK H/T Indy100