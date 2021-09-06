These Florida anti-vaxxers’ conspiracy theories are quite the watch
You’ll be no stranger to the anti-vaxxer and anti-masker movement, of course, and we’ve featured plenty of funny (and brutal) takedowns of their so-called arguments on these pages.
But it’s not often you see such an extraordinary collection all in one place.
This supercut of anti-vaxxers and ant-maskers speaking out at a Florida school board meeting went viral on Reddit because, well, watch.
We thought it couldn’t get better than the woman videoing herself. But then come’s the ‘99.9%’ woman straight after.
And here are just a few things people said about it on Reddit.
‘Worst open mic night ever.’
Ambiguous_Noise_95
‘I bet parent teacher interviews at these schools are real fun🙄.’
saltfish87
‘Teachers need hazard pay there.’
bunnyhugger75
‘🎶 they hate your kids they hate my kids they hate your kids they hate my kids🎶 YYYEEEEEEEEHAWWWW’
dog_in_a_wheelchair
’99.niiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine percent.’
LayzieKobes
‘Part of the reason why I hate speaking in front of groups of people is because I constantly doubt what I have to say and I am aware of how ill informed I am about so much. Where do these stupid and ignorant people get their confidence??’
OnemoreSavBlanc
Source Reddit u/bunnyhugger75