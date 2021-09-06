Christopher Biggins told Nigel Farage we had to get out of the EU – oh yes he did

Entertainment

After a run-up and launch that promised to bring fireworks to the British news scene, GB News proved to be something of a damp squib.

With tech problems reminiscent of a year 9 ICT project, numerous presenting gaffes, and some vigorous pranking by the public, it was no great surprise when figurehead Andrew Neil shook its dust from his sandals and left it to its own devices.

I see Andrew Neil has decided to boycott GB News. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 24, 2021

Producers drafted in the definitely-not-a-career-politician former MEP of 21 years, Nigel Farage, to give the ratings a shot in the arm.

NEW: @Nigel_Farage flops as GB News figures continue to slide. The average number of people tuning in has dropped by more than 20,000 per day since its debut in June. Everything Farage touches, it turns to dust & failure. 🤡https://t.co/bieSt6oA2L — The Churchill Project (@WinstonCProject) September 3, 2021

Luckily for GBN’s ratings, Farage’s presence is attracting the political heavyweights that people turn to for insightful analysis – like *checks notes* Christopher Biggins.

'We had to get out of Europe. They were taking us for a ride. They're still taking us for a ride!' Christopher Biggins tells Nigel Farage why he 'was for Brexit.' pic.twitter.com/7pYGqgRpRl — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 3, 2021

The reviews weren’t great.

1.

I had a weird dream that we live in a country where people ask Christopher Biggins for his view on Brexit and follow the advice of Right Said Fred on virology. — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) September 4, 2021

2.

Well if Christopher biggins thinks it then it must be true. Next up we get thoughts from Sooty and Sweep on the future of Bitcoin. — Archon Shep (@ArchonShep) September 3, 2021

3.

Following the successful appearance of Christopher Biggins, GBNews announce the appointment of their new Economics Editor. pic.twitter.com/T8BiOtMsDK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 4, 2021

4.

Brexit gets validation from Christopher Biggins next up Zig and Zag talk Foreign policy. Its 2021 everybody and the world is pissing itself at us. — Dontbuythesun 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 🔰💫 (@OrTheDailyMail) September 4, 2021

5.

The day that Brexit went looking for Christopher Biggins to validate it was not a good day for Brexit. — Dr Simon Ubsdell (@SimonUbsdell) September 3, 2021

6.

After listening to the considered views of the well know political expert Widow Twanky, I've come to the conclusion that they're all bat-shit fucking crazy and living in some kind of alternative universe for the deluded… https://t.co/7i4jGS5kST — Linda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Notmybrexshit #ProEU (@lindaarella) September 4, 2021

7.

When Christopher Biggins is trending on Twitter under the heading of " Politics " you know we're fucked as a country — Alastair McIntyre (@AlastairMcInty2) September 3, 2021

8.

So we had to get out because they were doing something that they are still able to do, whilst we are out?!?!? Ermmmm. Yeah #Biggins pic.twitter.com/A4XnK9gxCe — Richard Oliver Sefton-Durrant🗯 (@richardodurrant) September 5, 2021

9.

Well that's a turn-up for the books! Christopher Biggins, a 72 year old life-long Conservative voter, who cried on the day that Thatcher died and whose views were too offensive even for Celebrity Big Brother, supports Brexit.

Who'd have ever guessed that? https://t.co/hoS9hpWlXw — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) September 3, 2021

When you think about it, there’s an underlying logic.

Of course Biggins is an expert because the whole thing has been a pantomime — Lester B Honest (@LesterBHonest) September 3, 2021

