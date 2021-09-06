Entertainment

Christopher Biggins told Nigel Farage we had to get out of the EU – oh yes he did

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 6th, 2021

After a run-up and launch that promised to bring fireworks to the British news scene, GB News proved to be something of a damp squib.

With tech problems reminiscent of a year 9 ICT project, numerous presenting gaffes, and some vigorous pranking by the public, it was no great surprise when figurehead Andrew Neil shook its dust from his sandals and left it to its own devices.

Producers drafted in the definitely-not-a-career-politician former MEP of 21 years, Nigel Farage, to give the ratings a shot in the arm.

Luckily for GBN’s ratings, Farage’s presence is attracting the political heavyweights that people turn to for insightful analysis – like *checks notes* Christopher Biggins.

The reviews weren’t great.

When you think about it, there’s an underlying logic.

