A rubber chicken cover of Africa by Toto has gone viral – and quite right too
David Foley, otherwise known as @oo_mr_chicken_oo on TikTok or Mr. Chicken on iTunes, has been gaining a massive following for his covers of popular songs, played on squeaky toys – primarily a rubber chicken.
Queen fans may enjoy this unique version of Bohemian Rhapsody, for example. Or not.
@oo_mr_chicken_oo
Bohemian Rhapsody – Featuring Mr. Chicken ##bohemianrhapsody ##bohemianrhapsodychallenge ##queen ##mrchicken ##coversong ##fypシ ##foryou ##foryoupage ##4u
Some might say that this cover of I Want it That Way by Backstreet Boys is better than the original, but we couldn’t possibly comment.
@oo_mr_chicken_oo
Mr. Chicken sings I Want It That Way ##backstreetboys ##iwantitthatway ##mrchicken ##duetwithme ##fypシ ##foryou ##foryoupage ##4u
People constantly send requests for particular songs – and this is a recent one.
David obliged, and it’s – well, just listen for yourself.
@oo_mr_chicken_oo
Reply to @blackeyesusan500 Mr. Chicken sings Africa ##toto ##africa ##mrchicken ##cover ##fypシ ##foryou ##foryoupage
It went down about as well as a rubber chicken covering an iconic Toto song ever could, causing TikTok users to leave comments like these.
It even made it onto Twitter.
I cant breathe 😂😂😂 pmsl#Toto#Africa 🎧 pic.twitter.com/rVzoudYD67
— Mucky Bandit© (@Yorkshirebandit) September 2, 2021
Tweeters loved it as much as TikTok users had.
This is HILARIOUS!!!!😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Wsi6vGpxwq
— Lorraine (@reallorraine) September 4, 2021
I am literally in tears here. Choking on my coffee an everything pic.twitter.com/0EAt1g0cCS
— Steph Johnson (@ScouseBirdBlogs) September 5, 2021
Ho. Ly. Fuck. https://t.co/Ah4ZMn8iP9
— Tara Madden (@Tara_Madden) September 4, 2021
Still laughing pic.twitter.com/RaeZ1oe6c7
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 4, 2021
We can’t imagine what kind of a day The Dalai Palmer had been having for this to be a thing.
This has just sorted my head right out🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9l63cmcftg
— The Dalai Palmer (@DalaiPalmerMCR) September 4, 2021
Whatever works …
