Videos

A rubber chicken cover of Africa by Toto has gone viral – and quite right too

Poke Staff. Updated September 6th, 2021

David Foley, otherwise known as @oo_mr_chicken_oo on TikTok or Mr. Chicken on iTunes, has been gaining a massive following for his covers of popular songs, played on squeaky toys – primarily a rubber chicken.

Queen fans may enjoy this unique version of Bohemian Rhapsody, for example. Or not.

@oo_mr_chicken_oo

Bohemian Rhapsody – Featuring Mr. Chicken ##bohemianrhapsody ##bohemianrhapsodychallenge ##queen ##mrchicken ##coversong ##fypシ ##foryou ##foryoupage ##4u

♬ Bohemian Rhapsody – Remastered 2011 – Queen

Some might say that this cover of I Want it That Way by Backstreet Boys is better than the original, but we couldn’t possibly comment.

@oo_mr_chicken_oo

Mr. Chicken sings I Want It That Way ##backstreetboys ##iwantitthatway ##mrchicken ##duetwithme ##fypシ ##foryou ##foryoupage ##4u

♬ original sound – David Foley

People constantly send requests for particular songs – and this is a recent one.

David obliged, and it’s – well, just listen for yourself.

@oo_mr_chicken_oo

Reply to @blackeyesusan500 Mr. Chicken sings Africa ##toto ##africa ##mrchicken ##cover ##fypシ ##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – David Foley

It went down about as well as a rubber chicken covering an iconic Toto song ever could, causing TikTok users to leave comments like these.

It even made it onto Twitter.

Tweeters loved it as much as TikTok users had.

We can’t imagine what kind of a day The Dalai Palmer had been having for this to be a thing.

Whatever works …

READ MORE

Africa by Toto played on boomwhackers is the cover version we didn’t know we needed

Source David Foley Image Screengrab

More from the Poke