A rubber chicken cover of Africa by Toto has gone viral – and quite right too

David Foley, otherwise known as @oo_mr_chicken_oo on TikTok or Mr. Chicken on iTunes, has been gaining a massive following for his covers of popular songs, played on squeaky toys – primarily a rubber chicken.

Queen fans may enjoy this unique version of Bohemian Rhapsody, for example. Or not.

Some might say that this cover of I Want it That Way by Backstreet Boys is better than the original, but we couldn’t possibly comment.

People constantly send requests for particular songs – and this is a recent one.

David obliged, and it’s – well, just listen for yourself.

It went down about as well as a rubber chicken covering an iconic Toto song ever could, causing TikTok users to leave comments like these.

It even made it onto Twitter.

Tweeters loved it as much as TikTok users had.

I am literally in tears here. Choking on my coffee an everything pic.twitter.com/0EAt1g0cCS — Steph Johnson (@ScouseBirdBlogs) September 5, 2021

We can’t imagine what kind of a day The Dalai Palmer had been having for this to be a thing.

This has just sorted my head right out🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9l63cmcftg — The Dalai Palmer (@DalaiPalmerMCR) September 4, 2021

Whatever works …

Source David Foley Image Screengrab