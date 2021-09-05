People are finishing the phrase ‘I’m at the age when …’ – 19 far too relatable favourites

Twitter

There are pros and cons to getting older. Early pros include being able to drive a car and drink alcohol, while the cons include having to pay for a car – and hangovers.

Later pros might include having the wisdom of life experience, with cons such as aching joints and missing teeth sitting alongside memory problems and some other stuff that’s on the tip of my tongue.

Over on Twitter, people have been sharing those things that mark them out as being ‘of a certain age’, using the hashtag #ImAtTheAgeWhen and these were relatable. Maybe a little too relatable.

#ImAtTheAgeWhen the only marathon I would ever consider involves a couch and snacks — JamieKadriel (@JamieKadriel) September 5, 2021

#ImAtTheAgeWhen every day, I understand the phrase "I'm getting too old for this shit" on an even deeper level. pic.twitter.com/Dab36R4mm9 — Pernickety Panda (@PernicketyPanda) September 5, 2021

#ImAtTheAgeWhen I'm looking for the one thing

that's already in my hand" pic.twitter.com/JMQGIJAEk5 — ❤️🖤💚DAÑiELLE (@GoGetChaLife) September 5, 2021

Me:

“#ImAtTheAgeWhen I always wake up in pain” Also me:

*sleeps like this pic.twitter.com/fPASkMj8rb — Mychal (@mychal3ts) September 5, 2021

