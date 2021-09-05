People are finishing the phrase ‘I’m at the age when …’ – 19 far too relatable favourites
There are pros and cons to getting older. Early pros include being able to drive a car and drink alcohol, while the cons include having to pay for a car – and hangovers.
Later pros might include having the wisdom of life experience, with cons such as aching joints and missing teeth sitting alongside memory problems and some other stuff that’s on the tip of my tongue.
Over on Twitter, people have been sharing those things that mark them out as being ‘of a certain age’, using the hashtag #ImAtTheAgeWhen and these were relatable. Maybe a little too relatable.
1.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen I get Facebook adverts like this. pic.twitter.com/PX3o9wZyae
— Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) September 5, 2021
2.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen the only marathon I would ever consider involves a couch and snacks
— JamieKadriel (@JamieKadriel) September 5, 2021
3.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen every day, I understand the phrase "I'm getting too old for this shit" on an even deeper level. pic.twitter.com/Dab36R4mm9
— Pernickety Panda (@PernicketyPanda) September 5, 2021
4.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen scrolling for my birth year takes ages!! pic.twitter.com/T6dMufdIum
— DREW (@D_P_Cock) September 5, 2021
5.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen I'm looking for the one thing
that's already in my hand" pic.twitter.com/JMQGIJAEk5
— ❤️🖤💚DAÑiELLE (@GoGetChaLife) September 5, 2021
6.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen this was your school picture pic.twitter.com/JMXWUQV8IR
— Jason Haack (@j1_haack) September 5, 2021
7.
Me:
“#ImAtTheAgeWhen I always wake up in pain”
Also me:
*sleeps like this pic.twitter.com/fPASkMj8rb
— Mychal (@mychal3ts) September 5, 2021
8.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen I need Urban Dictionary. pic.twitter.com/FizaPuWpAa
— Pernickety Panda (@PernicketyPanda) September 5, 2021
9.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen
my pelvic floor is a subbasement. pic.twitter.com/TO9bIvxfKD
— CanadianLitChick (@ConnieLukey) September 5, 2021
10.
#ImAtTheAgeWhen
medicine cabinet actually has medicine in it…lots of it
— michael greer (@mgreer423) September 5, 2021
More from the Poke
Christopher Biggins told Nigel Farage we had to get out of the EU – oh yes he did
An anti-vaxxer’s comment about pro-choice critics wasn’t the slam dunk they thought