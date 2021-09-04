9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Twitter

It’s that time of the week again when we round up 9 of our favourite comebacks from the last seven days, beginning with you know who.

1. ‘Deeply dippy’*

(via)

2. ‘F—ing dumb is an understatement’

(via)

3. ‘Dolphins are intelligent animals’

(via)

4. ‘This was blunt indeed’

(via)

5. ‘America doesn’t leave Americans behind’

(via)

6. ‘This response to an antivax conspiracy theorist’

(via)

7. ‘Can’t handle adulting’

(via)

8. ‘English unchanged’

(via)

9. ‘And finally, this all-time classic which went viral all over again’

(via)

* It was all a joke, apparently

READ MORE

30 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the year so far

Source Reddit r/murderedbywords