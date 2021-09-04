27 hilarious times people’s outfits were brought brutally down to earth

Life

It all began when @janky_jane over on Twitter shared the time she wore a red beret in an attempt to be fashionable and suffered this outrageously brutal takedown.

Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in ireland i wore a red beret once in waterford and someone called me super mario — lady of sophistication (@janky_jane) August 15, 2021

Oof.

And it prompted lots of people to share their own memories of the time they thought they had put together a winning look only to be devastatingly brought back down to earth.

It makes for a fabulous, hugely entertaining read. Here are our 27 favourites.

1.

Was wearing a vintage nike jacket in a very long que for drinks at a boxing match when a Belfast lad goes “fuck me this is taking forever, your man has been here since the 80’s” — Eoin O Neill (@eoinjoneill) August 17, 2021

2.

I once wore a silver jacket to college, turned up late for class, said ‘sorry I’m late’, lecturer said, ‘that’s ok’ then waited til I was halfway across the front of the full class before following up with ‘trouble with the spaceship again was it?’. — Matthew 🕙🇵🇹 🇵🇸 (@MrWeir) August 17, 2021

3.

I wore a white, wool turtle-neck jumper to the match once and a fella in the pub said ‘Where have you parked the U-boat?’. — Eóin Ó Coileáin (@L20_MTN) August 16, 2021

4.

I once had an uber driver ask me (wearing a nice pair of jeans and a smartish jumper) where I was off to

“Going on a date”

“You look like you’re an undercover policeman” — Paul Savage (@comedysavage) August 17, 2021

5.

Wearing a suit on my way to a job interview, I was stopped and asked what charges I was up on. Also played football with a lad who was called Moses by all his friends cos he wore sandals once when he was 9. Another was called Barney for years after he wore a purple jumper. — Brian Comey (@BrianComey) August 16, 2021

6.

I once ordered a taxi in Belfast for a night out. The driver pulls up to my house and just says “yer not going out like that. Go back in and change, I’ll turn off the metre.” I swear I was wearing normal jeans and a normal jacket. — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) August 17, 2021

7.

Early 90s Omagh, bloke comes into the bar wearing a puffa jacket, 120 notes it cost, everyone is mocking him, barman says ‘not sure why you’re mocking him I’ve one of those at home…’ lad getting mocked “See?” Barman continues ‘aye its round the immersion heater’ uproar — Patrick Bogan (@Bogiesalterego) August 16, 2021

8.

I wore a suit with a matching tie and pocket square to my first day of work at an advertising company (I thought I was going to be in Mad Men I guess) and the staff sent around and signed a communion card for me with a fiver in it. — Loic Wright (@duffles1) August 17, 2021

9.

My sister wore a brown leather satchel bag to school one day & she could hear her students saying “Jaysus here’s Indiana Jones” as she walked towards the classroom — Sinead Farrelly (@sinead_farrelly) August 16, 2021

10.

Also wore out a pink fake fur collar on a jacket one time and my friend told me I looked like I was being born 🤣🤣🤣 — Áine Kav (@ainekavo) August 16, 2021

11.

My mother wore a fur hat to her aunts funeral in December, she went to sympathise with her cousins to be greeted with “Patricia, how was Moscow?” The rest of the day she was introduced as Our Russian Cousin. At the time they were all in their 60s — Liam McArdle (@LiamPix) August 17, 2021

12.

Wore a t-shirt with a slogan in French in Clontarf once, a teenager shouted “oohlala ye c***” from across the street — Evan O’Connell (@evanoconnell) August 16, 2021

13.

14.