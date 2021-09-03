Animals

This dog distracted from his ball by this butterfly is just the escape we needed right now

Poke Staff. Updated September 3rd, 2021

It’s only 14 seconds long but it’s just the escape we needed from everything else that is going on right now.

The video of a dog distracted from his ball by a butterfly (well, two butterflies actually) was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter is a lovely little watch.

Fabulous.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

