This dog distracted from his ball by this butterfly is just the escape we needed right now
It’s only 14 seconds long but it’s just the escape we needed from everything else that is going on right now.
The video of a dog distracted from his ball by a butterfly (well, two butterflies actually) was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter is a lovely little watch.
This is what Twitter is meant for.. pic.twitter.com/wY8r1IWyrw
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 2, 2021
Fabulous.
What a darling. The ball didn't move, but the butterflies did. No wonder they were so much more interesting.
— PhysicsProf (@PhysicsProf4) September 2, 2021
This is what life is meant for.
Humans keep forgetting the simple things.
— Lyn Gianni (@LynGianni) September 2, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
