The reporter asking Colin Hanks a question sounds so much like this Muppet it’s uncanny
One of our favourite actors Colin Hanks was promoting his new TV drama (Impeachment: American Crime Story, if you’re interested) when he was asked about comments made by his brother Chet about not wanting the Covid vaccine.
And it went wildly viral not because of his answer but because the voice of the reporter reminded people so much of Grover from Sesame Street. Have a listen for yourself.
Impossible to get over the reporter being Grover https://t.co/RuUTmOEuIS
— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) September 2, 2021
Simply uncanny.
You told me exactly what to expect and I still lost my shit
— non podhoretz (@crookedroads770) September 2, 2021
It was the “broTHER” for me
— Obese, tyrannnical monkey (@bsviggy) September 2, 2021
Picture of the reporter pic.twitter.com/IVtTsTsf0J
— Metaluna21 (@LadyWolfram) September 2, 2021
Here u go pic.twitter.com/EXtEMRexe7
— defund apartheid (@doejobkin) September 2, 2021
The journalist asking the question is Variety’s Marc Malkin who was in on the joke on Twitter (we’re guessing it’s probably not the first time it’s been pointed out).
#IamGrover https://t.co/zj0fVBG4xm
— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) September 2, 2021
I assume the reporter looks like this pic.twitter.com/w2B85zglEv
— Obese, tyrannnical monkey (@bsviggy) September 2, 2021
Totally!
— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) September 2, 2021
Dear @doejobkin: Let me know when I can take you to lunch. xox, #IamGrover https://t.co/m8F0Qvs2th
— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) September 2, 2021
