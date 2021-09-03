Celebrity

The reporter asking Colin Hanks a question sounds so much like this Muppet it’s uncanny

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2021

One of our favourite actors Colin Hanks was promoting his new TV drama (Impeachment: American Crime Story, if you’re interested) when he was asked about comments made by his brother Chet about not wanting the Covid vaccine.

And it went wildly viral not because of his answer but because the voice of the reporter reminded people so much of Grover from Sesame Street. Have a listen for yourself.

Simply uncanny.

The journalist asking the question is Variety’s Marc Malkin who was in on the joke on Twitter (we’re guessing it’s probably not the first time it’s been pointed out).

Source Twitter @Srirachachau @Variety

