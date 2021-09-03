The look on this cat’s face when he’s told he’s a cat is seven seconds well spent
A video of a cat being told he’s a cat – stick with us – has gone wildly viral because of the fabulous expression on his face.
It was shared over on TikTok by @_unctarheel_ and it’s seven seconds well spent.
@_unctarheel_Wait until I tell him he’s adopted 😬 #cat #animals #funny #cute
One life down, eight to go.
Source TikTok @_unctarheel_ H/T Indy100
