Jen Psaki’s shutdown of this male reporter’s abortion question just went viral

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has just gone viral after she shut down a male reporter who asked why President Joe Biden supports the right to an abortion.

The exchange happened after the Supreme Court refused to block a new Texas law to ban most abortions, which Biden described as an ‘unprecedented assault’ on women’s rights.

The law effectively bans abortion at six weeks, which is earlier than when many people realise they are pregnant.

The reporter, in case you were wondering, is Owen Jensen from ‘Catholic focused media company’ Eternal Word Television Network.

Here’s a bit of what Psaki told him.

“I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes their right should be respected.”

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it today.

Imagine that! A POTUS who doesn't think the whole country has to live by his personal, religious beliefs…how AMERICAN. — Valyri🇺🇸🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@vjayebroder) September 2, 2021

