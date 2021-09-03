Celebrity

James Blunt provided the perfect soundtrack for this comedy Roomba clip

Poke Staff. Updated September 3rd, 2021

Not the first time James Blunt has gone viral on Twitter, but it might be one of the funniest.

The singer shared this Roomba video accompanied by one of his own tunes and they go so well together it was obviously meant to be (watch until the end).

It’s the final reappearance, just when you think it’s gone – that does it for us.

And it took us back to a few other favourite Blunt tweets from this year.

The tune is – Google, Google – Goodbye My Love, just in case you were wondering. Here it is again, without the Roomba.

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt

