James Blunt provided the perfect soundtrack for this comedy Roomba clip

Not the first time James Blunt has gone viral on Twitter, but it might be one of the funniest.

The singer shared this Roomba video accompanied by one of his own tunes and they go so well together it was obviously meant to be (watch until the end).

It’s the final reappearance, just when you think it’s gone – that does it for us.

And it took us back to a few other favourite Blunt tweets from this year.

I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021

Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021

Unless they paid me. https://t.co/4voSh2UiT7 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 26, 2021

Err, she was my ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/xMoSV0oqoy — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 20, 2021

The answer is no. You obviously haven’t suffered enough. https://t.co/GaVcD2fucx — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 5, 2021

The tune is – Google, Google – Goodbye My Love, just in case you were wondering. Here it is again, without the Roomba.

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt