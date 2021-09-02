Right Said Fred got their Covid maths wrong and the mockery was non-stop – 17 chart-topping takedowns

Science

To the world of Right Said Fred – no, stick with us – where the anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers and no doubt anti-much else besides shared their thoughts, such as they are, on vaccines and long Covid.

They were prompted by this report from Sky News today.

Adults who are fully vaccinated are 47% less likely to have long COVID should they contract #COVID19, a new study says https://t.co/aPzXM8WRXM — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 2, 2021

And while everyone else was encouraged by the findings the I’m Too Sexy duo got their calculators out and concluded this.

And the mockery was simply non-stop. Here are 17 of our favourite things people said in response.

1.

You’re 47% less likely to die in a car crash if you wear a sealtbelt. So you’re 53% more likely to die in a car crash if you wear a seatbelt. 🤔 https://t.co/7UhenzcEyz — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 2, 2021

2.

Wrong Said Maths pic.twitter.com/npbRSV9Vg5 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 2, 2021

3.

RSF have sold 95% less records since the 90s You: “so you’re saying we’ve sold 5% more?” — Captain Cabinet (@captaincabinet6) September 2, 2021

4.

“I’m too stupid for my maths…” — CaptainFlack (@RichG3230) September 2, 2021

5.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/whGh8T7ecg — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 2, 2021

6.

Do you think that wearing a seat belt increases the risk of death by 55%? pic.twitter.com/pkvmUmVQHs — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) September 2, 2021

7.

8.

If a bulletproof vest reduces my risk of dying when shot by 80%, does that mean I’m 20% more likely to die if shot when wearing it? — James Hignett (@H1ggy) September 2, 2021

9.