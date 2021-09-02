People are sharing the funniest and most outrageous newspaper apologies and corrections – 13 favourites

Twitter

People have been sharing their favourite newspaper apologies and corrections after journalist and author Séamas O’Reilly tweeted this.

It’s 24 years since my all-time favourite press apology/correction. If any of you can beat it, I’m all ears. pic.twitter.com/IVqb5NYQIq — The Author, Séamas O’Reilly, retweeting praise (@shockproofbeats) September 1, 2021

Here’s that fabulous National Enquirer apology in full.

And it was a challenge that people were only too happy to accept. Here are 13 of the funniest and most outrageous that people sent in response.

1. ‘Has to be The Mirror’s Hopkins one for me,’ said @TooManyEmmas.

(via)

2. ‘This is a belter,’ said @EoghanGannon.

(via)

3. ‘I raise you this from The Guardian,’ said @Sathnam.

(via)

4. ‘New York Times in 2016,’ said @DanCarpenter85.

(via)

5. ‘Don’t think it tops yours, but this is great,’ said @t0mbstoneblues.

(via)

6. ‘WAIT NO IT’S THIS ONE,’ said @Daniel_Sugarman.

(via)

7. ‘Yours is definitely the winner but I’ve always enjoyed this one,’ said @_Cailin_Corcra_.



(via)

8. ‘In a similar vein,’ said @Pas2.

(via)

9. ‘Nothing on the epic scale of yours, but this has always been my personal favorite. From the NYT in the 90s,’ said @HelenKennedy.

(via)

10. ‘Hard to beat but this from Vogue is a personal favourite just because I’m so curious as to how the mix up happened…’ said @Samfr.

(via)

11. ‘This one of my faves,’ said @cyclocrossgal.

(via)

12. ‘This, from my old paper The Argus in Brighton, always makes me laugh,’ said @stephenrog.

(via)

13. ‘Not as dramatic but loved this one for the fact they got every detail wrong,’ said @aitchyrobinson.

(via)

And finally, we’ve always liked this one, from the Guardian back in 2005.

Follow @shockproofbeats on Twitter here and find him at the Guardian over here.

Source Twitter @shockproofbeats