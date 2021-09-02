Weird World

In the latest in a (very) occasional series, book review of the week goes to this Amazon review of a biography of Jeff Bezos, shared by carrorphcarp over on Reddit.

Definitely a five-star review.

‘You know this is fake. Amazon wouldn’t send people when a drone will do.’

Available_Coyote897

READ MORE

Non-Americans shared the biggest ‘WTF’ moments when they visited the US – 27 proper eye-openers

Source Reddit u/carrorphcarp