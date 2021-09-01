News

Wetherspoons ‘ran out of beer’ and sympathy for Tim Martin was in short supply

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2021

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Tim Martin whose Wetherspoon pub chain has been hit by a shortage of beer.

JD Wetherspoon is apparently suffering supply problems because of a lack of lorry drivers, among other things, the same factor that has hit supplies of Nando’s chicken and McDonald’s milkshakes.

Brexit is one of the factors behind the lorry driver shortage and Martin, as you won’t need reminding, is a most ardent Brexiteer who championed leaving the Common Market before the 2016 referendum.

So you won’t be surprised to learn that sympathy for the Wetherspoon’s boss was in short supply.

Here’s what a Wetherspoons spokesman had to say.

“We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

The whole thing took us back to when this happened.

Oh, and this.

In one word.

