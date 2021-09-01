Wetherspoons ‘ran out of beer’ and sympathy for Tim Martin was in short supply

News

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Tim Martin whose Wetherspoon pub chain has been hit by a shortage of beer.

JD Wetherspoon is apparently suffering supply problems because of a lack of lorry drivers, among other things, the same factor that has hit supplies of Nando’s chicken and McDonald’s milkshakes.

It appears that #Brexit is screwing over Wetherspoons an’ all. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/roGu5gJP7B — Graham Hughes (@EveryCountry) August 31, 2021

Brexit is one of the factors behind the lorry driver shortage and Martin, as you won’t need reminding, is a most ardent Brexiteer who championed leaving the Common Market before the 2016 referendum.

So you won’t be surprised to learn that sympathy for the Wetherspoon’s boss was in short supply.

1.

Tim Martin at the Wetherspoons Brexit beer shortage meeting pic.twitter.com/q7FsnFp7xJ — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) September 1, 2021

2.

BREAKING : Dido Harding to help Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin track and trace beer supplies — LCD Views (@LcdViews) September 1, 2021

3.

To all those who say there is no upside to Brexit, I give you Tim Martin running out of beer. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 1, 2021

4.

Twitter's general reaction to Tim Martin not being able to get any staff or beer for his pubs… https://t.co/SGJUpRNqW3 — Followed by 100k Anti-Tories (@MarieAnnUK) September 1, 2021

5.

The sight of Tim Martin's business repeatedly punching Tim Martin in the face is something to behold. This could only be funnier if he'd burned every single property to the ground. — Mike Chamberlain 💙 (@mikechamberlain) September 1, 2021

6.

7.

I think its great Tim Martin is theming his business. Zero beers to go with the zero hours contracts for staff and his zero intelligence or foresight. https://t.co/aFsE1bEhA9 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 1, 2021

8.

“Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of my actions.” – Tim Martin, September 2021. pic.twitter.com/7uUNaZXv9p — Drew Millward (@DrewMillward) September 1, 2021

9.

Here's a lament for Tim Martin, whose Wethrespoons chain is struggling with the realities of the Brexit for which he campaigned so loudly. https://t.co/dNnrcwqwr2 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) September 1, 2021

10.

The horrors of #Brexit are finally dawning on Tim Martin. He and Wetherspoons deserve all that they get. pic.twitter.com/iQnVE2ItJn — doddsy (@sdoddsy) September 1, 2021

11.

Tim Martin, the boss of Wetherspoons was one of the architects of #Brexit its now backfired on him, he's suffering what he said would never happen, namely beer/staff shortages, I've got no sympathy for this xenophobic dinosaur, you reap what you sow #BrexitReality — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) September 1, 2021

Here’s what a Wetherspoons spokesman had to say.

“We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available. “We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

The whole thing took us back to when this happened.

I really hope Tim Martin never runs into Tim Martin. He's gonna be so angry! pic.twitter.com/DXyW3lyrS8 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 1, 2021

Oh, and this.

Live pictures of Brexiter Tim Martin as his Wetherspoon chain takes a £40m hit because of Brexit. pic.twitter.com/7vF9gkrAfk — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 23, 2019

In one word.

