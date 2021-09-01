Ted Cruz said ‘America doesn’t leave Americans behind’ and the takedowns wrote themselves

Politics

Once again showing a baffling degree of self-awareness, Texan senator Ted Cruz has joined the chorus of criticism of the handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Republican Cruz shared a CNN video in which a Texas family spoke about ‘going to the airport for two weeks’ trying to get out of the crisis-torn country.

Cruz said: ‘This is horrifying. And wrong. America doesn’t leave Americans behind.’

This is horrifying. And wrong. America doesn’t leave Americans behind. https://t.co/k1olAjUkmh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 31, 2021

Unlike Cruz, you can probably guess what people said in response to that. The mockery just didn’t stop.

Says the man who went to Cancun during his state’s winter crisis. https://t.co/oiIyU1GR4p — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 31, 2021

YOU LITERALLY LEFT YOUR ENTIRE STATE TO FREEZE IN A POWER OUTAGE SO YOU COULD GO TO A RITZ CARLTON IN MEXICO. AND THEN YOU LIED AND TRIED TO BLAME YOUR CHILDREN WHEN YOU GOT CAUGHT. https://t.co/2CYJ3j7KF8 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 31, 2021

Because if there’s anyone who should be giving lectures about “leaving Americans behind,” it’s this guy: https://t.co/UOdhUvClLb pic.twitter.com/dVo9xnRc5O — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 31, 2021

And THAT's why Ted Cruz paid out of his own pocket to make sure every Texan had a First Class ticket to Cancun during last year's snow storm! https://t.co/y7bNspwUnV — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 31, 2021

It is terrible. But the facts are that the Embassy and State Department were telling folks to leave the country in April. By May, even offering to pay. People make choices, like deciding to go to Cancun in the middle of a major crisis in Texas. https://t.co/JVYOSfMSWn — Luis Moreno (@LuisMorenolg) August 31, 2021

Didn’t you leave your fellow Texans behind to freeze without power while you went to Cancun? #CancunCruz https://t.co/3Pq7cSxtIw — Wears a Mask (@trvsmrtn) August 31, 2021

Senators, however, do leave their dying constituents behind to run to Cancun. https://t.co/vfmLfuNUOo — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) August 31, 2021

In two words.

Source Twitter @tedcruz H/T DailyDot