Ted Cruz said ‘America doesn’t leave Americans behind’ and the takedowns wrote themselves

Poke Staff. Updated September 1st, 2021

Once again showing a baffling degree of self-awareness, Texan senator Ted Cruz has joined the chorus of criticism of the handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Republican Cruz shared a CNN video in which a Texas family spoke about ‘going to the airport for two weeks’ trying to get out of the crisis-torn country.

Cruz said: ‘This is horrifying. And wrong. America doesn’t leave Americans behind.’

Unlike Cruz, you can probably guess what people said in response to that. The mockery just didn’t stop.

In two words.

Source Twitter @tedcruz H/T DailyDot

