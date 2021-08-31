Videos

The hilarious Simpsons prank played on this school board is childish but oh so funny

John Plunkett. Updated August 31st, 2021

Spare a thought for the members of this Virginia school board who were unwittingly submitted to a brilliant Simpsons prank which gets better every time we watch it.

It’s a video of the Henrico school board who read out a list of people who supposedly had made a request to speak except, not surprisingly, no-one actually got up when these names were called.

Because, well, watch.

The video went wildly viral after it was shared by a Twitter user called Jess – @lovinmygirls218 – and here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

And if you want a bit more detail about what happened …

READ MORE

17 funniest things people said about James Corden hip thrusting in a mouse suit

Source Twitter @lovinmygirls218

More from the Poke