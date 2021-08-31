The hilarious Simpsons prank played on this school board is childish but oh so funny

Videos

Spare a thought for the members of this Virginia school board who were unwittingly submitted to a brilliant Simpsons prank which gets better every time we watch it.

It’s a video of the Henrico school board who read out a list of people who supposedly had made a request to speak except, not surprisingly, no-one actually got up when these names were called.

Because, well, watch.

Some kids pranked a school board meeting on some Bart Simpson shit and I am crying!! pic.twitter.com/c9fX3GbejA — Jess (@lovinmygirls218) August 30, 2021

The video went wildly viral after it was shared by a Twitter user called Jess – @lovinmygirls218 – and here are our favourite things people said about it.

Only thing that woulda made this better is fam finally realizing wtf this is by the time he read the third name — tim drunken (@BuddStark) August 30, 2021

nah im glad he got thru the list that shit got better as it went — choose up (@hioffyayo) August 30, 2021

He just keeps reading them…LOLOLOL! — Little Ink Demon (@sparcs72) August 30, 2021

Still managed to be more classy than “You work for us so no fighting the pandemic” speaker before. — Dr. Phil (@Duke_of_neural) August 30, 2021

Took me a while to get Don Keedic this is amazing … I’m crying — becks (@ladybecks86) August 30, 2021

I feel like he should’ve been onto it by Eileen Dover. — Lawgoddess A.B. ️ (@lawgoddessAB) August 30, 2021

Wayne Kerr is the one that got me. — Mark Kohel (@LinkToTruth) August 30, 2021

Omg. I’m dying. I might change my Twitter name to Ophelia Midick — Jonny (@JSharkbite) August 30, 2021

When bruh finally figured out what was going on…LoL pic.twitter.com/RpUcNprRd3 — ❤️‍ (@eviildanny) August 30, 2021

And if you want a bit more detail about what happened …

It happened at a Henrico School Board Meeting… Link to article and YouTube video:https://t.co/rsuLZAyEqG — Jess (@lovinmygirls218) August 31, 2021

