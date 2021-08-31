Resignation letter of the week
The first in an occasional new series, resignation letter of the week goes to Redditor Some_guy_named_Lewis who shared this picture and said: ‘Handing in this resignation letter today.’
The post went viral and prompted no end of advice. Here are our favourite things people said about it.
‘Needs a signature, as most art does.’
randomusername1121
‘And for it to be an official resignation.’
garry4321
‘Yeah this could be from anyone.’
ballrus_walsack
‘Nonsense. You can identify why employee this is by whoever in the office has that perfectly round ass.’
Bananawamajama
‘At first I thought you drew him farting. But now I see that he’s just smacking his ass to present it for kissing, which is the professional standard for a resignation napkin.’
ExactlySorta
‘I see you gave them your two cheeks notice.’
synomynousanonymous
