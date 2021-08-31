Pics

The first in an occasional new series, resignation letter of the week goes to Redditor Some_guy_named_Lewis who shared this picture and said: ‘Handing in this resignation letter today.’

The post went viral and prompted no end of advice. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Needs a signature, as most art does.’

randomusername1121 ‘And for it to be an official resignation.’

garry4321 ‘Yeah this could be from anyone.’

ballrus_walsack ‘Nonsense. You can identify why employee this is by whoever in the office has that perfectly round ass.’

Bananawamajama ‘At first I thought you drew him farting. But now I see that he’s just smacking his ass to present it for kissing, which is the professional standard for a resignation napkin.’

ExactlySorta ‘I see you gave them your two cheeks notice.’

synomynousanonymous

Source Reddit u/Some_guy_named_Lewis