Paralympian Ellie Robinson’s incredible interview went viral and it’s an amazing, inspirational watch

Sport

British Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson’s interview after she finished fifth in the 50m butterfly S6 final at the Tokyo games has gone viral because her response was so amazing and inspirational.

Robinson was talking to Channel 4 after she missed out on bronze by just a quarter of a second.

A gold medallist at the last Paralympics aged just 15, Robinson was asked how she felt after the ‘tough, tough race’ and she said it was a ‘story of triumph not defeat’. This is what she had to say.

🗣 “This is a story of triumph, this is NOT a story of defeat!” If you watch one thing today, make sure it’s this @EllieRobinsonGB interview.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/NDIo1f2yq3 — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) August 30, 2021

And here are some of the many, many things people were saying about her response today.

1.

You don’t have to finish first to be a hero. What an inspirational young woman. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/ta3l8y5D6A — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 30, 2021

2.

This is a wonderful piece of inspiring telly. What a phenomenal woman you are @EllieRobinsonGB 🙌❤️ https://t.co/LHbRTLrnya — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) August 30, 2021

3.

Ellie Robinson…..explaining so powerfully the ‘shizzle’ she has had to go through in order to make it to the final today. Ah absolute legend. 👏👏 @EllieRobinsonGB @ParalympicsGB NB. This interview will probably have you in tears. @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ySZ9MdAAkY — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) August 30, 2021

4.

Do one thing

Watch this All of it https://t.co/3D5fG0ZT7I — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) August 30, 2021

5.

Incredible work from @EllieRobinsonGB over the last year. The finest, most inspiring post-race interview I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/IAQW252JIV — Dr Xand van Tulleken 🏳️‍🌈 (@xandvt) August 30, 2021

6.

Try watching this without coming away an absolute state. https://t.co/jVNLjDMl1Q — Ally Farrell (@AllyFarrell) August 30, 2021

7.

“This is just showing people, what threatens you will not conquer you. You will overcome it and you will end on your own terms.

You are in control, all the time.” If you watch one thing today. Watch this ⬇️ https://t.co/xaCKtQj1Hv — Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) August 30, 2021

8.

What dignity! What a role model! What a legend! This is what should be breaking the Internet. Sheer grit and determination 😍@TheLastLeg #happybirthdayEllie https://t.co/HkcaiX6RKe — Rachael Mannion (@rachael_mannion) August 30, 2021

9.

Unbelievably Story overcoming the impossible , ending in triumph!!! #hero https://t.co/MJWr1yRDhu — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) August 30, 2021

10.

Regardless of what you are doing at this moment , take a moment and watch this 👇 https://t.co/8PROw9PFhD — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) August 30, 2021

11.

“What threatens to weaken you will not conquer you..” You’re amazing @EllieRobinsonGB – congratulations on your success. https://t.co/JQmv84Bnwx — Gethin Jones 💙 (@GethincJones) August 30, 2021

12.

This lady made me cry https://t.co/IYG5GIAayk — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) August 30, 2021

13.

Ok – Grab a tissue & prepared to be motivated x https://t.co/wh4R91kktA — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) August 31, 2021

14.

'This is a story of triumph, this is not a story of defeat.' The beauty and the inspiration of the Paralympics in one amazing story. https://t.co/3FVaYizpGb — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) August 30, 2021

15.

16.

Tonight I had the great privilege to interview Ellie Robinson. Gold in Rio. 5th in Tokyo but an interview which had everyone around us in tears. Humbled. https://t.co/DJjFTUu017 — Marc Woods (@Marc__Woods) August 30, 2021

17.

Source Twitter @C4Paralympics