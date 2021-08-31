Sport

Paralympian Ellie Robinson’s incredible interview went viral and it’s an amazing, inspirational watch

Poke Staff. Updated August 31st, 2021

British Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson’s interview after she finished fifth in the 50m butterfly S6 final at the Tokyo games has gone viral because her response was so amazing and inspirational.

Robinson was talking to Channel 4 after she missed out on bronze by just a quarter of a second.

A gold medallist at the last Paralympics aged just 15, Robinson was asked how she felt after the ‘tough, tough race’ and she said it was a ‘story of triumph not defeat’. This is what she had to say.

And here are some of the many, many things people were saying about her response today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Source Twitter @C4Paralympics

