Non-Americans shared the biggest ‘WTF’ moments when they visited the US – 27 proper eye-openers

Non-Americans have been sharing their biggest ‘WTF’ moments when they first visited the US and it’s a proper eye-opener.

It all began when Redditor AppleberryJames asked this.

‘Europeans who’ve visited the US, what made you go “WTF”?’

And it prompted no end of replies – more than 33,000 of them – and we’ve read them all (well, a few of them) so you don’t have to and these are our favourites.

1.

‘Everyone wanted me to have a great day.’

iamsoveryverytired

2.

‘Roadside billboards scattered along the interstates in the South. Billboard # 1: JESUS

Billboard # 2: PORN AND BOOZE, NEXT EXIT

Billboard # 3: GUNS! GUNS! GUNS!’

StandardResort

3.

‘Free refills my friend. Free refills.’

Yuval8356

4.

‘Being carded to get on a bar when I was 29 years old. I’d been drinking in pubs in England for 13 years without having to show ID. Oh and the general weirdness surrounding alcohol. Us Brits went for a drink at lunchtime once and our American friends were referring us to AA.’

Jagermeister_UK

5.

‘Portion sizes, vehicle sizes, road sizes, house sizes.’

UsernameCensored

6.

‘Went to Burger King and got a “medium” fizzy drink and they gave me this fucking plastic tank that held about a liter and a half. Plus, about half of it was ice. What the f*ck.’

Rust_Dawg

7.

‘Honestly…WalMart!! Went there to buy a sim card and some groceries. Also found out that I could also buy pet fish, car parts and shoes..ALL IN ONE BUILDING?!’

maxProcrastination

8.



‘I was going to count the number of American flags I saw on my two weeks in Florida.

I gave up on the ride from Miami Airport to South Beach.’

[deleted]

9.

‘I thought the gap in bathroom stall doors were a myth. Didn’t get privacy for my five day stay. How do you shit when someone can look you in the eye?!’

watercolorinc

10.

‘The ads in between tv shows felt unnecessarily long, and also repeated the same info, just worded differently.’

APerson629

11.

‘The size of everything. Still shocks me that driving from NYC to Cleveland, OH takes twice as much time as a trip across my country. Airport security is also overwhelming (and extremely boring).’

EmbCMurphy

12.

‘Perfect strangers asking me how I am doing.’

FakeRealist

13.

‘Was on an exchange. 2 most memorable questions were “Can you see the moon in Europe” and “Do you have Pizza in Europe”. Something else I’ll never forget was the map of Europe in the school I went to which still showed the country of Yugoslavia (which doesnt exist anymore) and all the borders were fucked up. A map IN THE SCHOOL.’

TAS_Snoop

14.