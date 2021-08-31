Pics

‘Most incredible invoice ever’

Poke Staff. Updated August 31st, 2021

To the world of Twitter – no, stick with us – where @heyadaithi shared what they described as ‘the most incredible invoice ever’ and it really is hard to argue with it.

Just in case that’s tricky to read.

And if it’s still tricky to read …

Customer concerns/requests

– Ever since we fitted a new wing mirror the driver’s seat will not move back or forward.

Work carried out

– Troubleshoot customer concern

Found dildo belonging to customer jammed in rails that the sea slides on. Unwillilng to carry out repair due to hygiene concern. Instructed customer on repairs required.

Boom.

Surprised they didn’t also report an unexplained vibration. Maybe it had a flat battery.

READ MORE

These 17 fabulously awkward exchanges are hilarious and all too relatable

Source Twitter @heyadaithi

More from the Poke