To the world of Twitter – no, stick with us – where @heyadaithi shared what they described as ‘the most incredible invoice ever’ and it really is hard to argue with it.

The most incredible invoice ever.

Hang this in the National gallery. pic.twitter.com/6r8wtYnXr8 — Daithí (@heyadaithi) August 27, 2021

Just in case that’s tricky to read.

And if it’s still tricky to read …

Customer concerns/requests – Ever since we fitted a new wing mirror the driver’s seat will not move back or forward. Work carried out – Troubleshoot customer concern Found dildo belonging to customer jammed in rails that the sea slides on. Unwillilng to carry out repair due to hygiene concern. Instructed customer on repairs required.

Boom.

"Unwilling to carry out repair due to hygiene reasons" That line gets me every time — Darragh Kirby (@BassicallyDarr) August 27, 2021

And yet they still charged an hours labour! — Stephen Smith Design (@MrStephen_Smith) August 27, 2021

Nobody invoices for less than an hour, and they found the problem. What’s the issue? — Billy (@billyuxr) August 28, 2021

They found the problem, surely just a bit of lube and it should slide in and out ok? — Coolidge Effect (@Coolidge_Effect) August 29, 2021

Charging €69 was an opportunity missed — (@AilbheBosca1) August 28, 2021

Surprised they didn’t also report an unexplained vibration. Maybe it had a flat battery.

Source Twitter @heyadaithi