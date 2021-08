Pics

We see a lot of things online that are about people being nasty, although they sometimes get their comeuppance. Reddit has a forum devoted to things that are just nice.

These are our favourite things from that forum – r/wholesomememes.

1.



Via

2.



Via

3.



Via

4.



Via

5.



Via

6.



Via

7.



Via

8.



Via

9.



Via