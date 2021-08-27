These raccoons hilariously caught in the act have just gone viral all over again

Animals

The video of these raccoons’ reaction after they are caught on camera has just gone wildly viral all over again.

It’s very possibly (probably) not the first time you’ve seen it, but it never fails to make our day better.

“Oh no, they caught us Brian! Just act normal” pic.twitter.com/0kjNbIugwc — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 26, 2021

And just three of the things people were saying about it.

Just laughed out loud, sitting on my own in a public place to this one! Brian needs to learn to play it cool. 😁 — Aoife Boylan (@AoifePBoylan) August 26, 2021

He clearly has form….assume the position! — JB (@Brobronya) August 26, 2021

I have seen this numerous times and I laugh out loud every! time! — Vickie Barrett (@vickie_barrett) August 26, 2021

Follow @buitengebieden_ over here on Twitter for lots more of this sort of thing.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_