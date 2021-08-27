Animals

These raccoons hilariously caught in the act have just gone viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated August 27th, 2021

The video of these raccoons’ reaction after they are caught on camera has just gone wildly viral all over again.

It’s very possibly (probably) not the first time you’ve seen it, but it never fails to make our day better.

And just three of the things people were saying about it.

Follow @buitengebieden_ over here on Twitter for lots more of this sort of thing.

READ MORE

The video of this grumpy cat not so subtly dropping a hint is just fabulous

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

More from the Poke