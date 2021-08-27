Life

Someone had the perfect comeback to this outrageously petty first date rejection

John Plunkett. Updated August 27th, 2021

We’ve been given lots of reasons why first dates didn’t turn into second dates – well, not too many – but none quite so outrageously petty as this.

It was a rejection message shared by someone called Jacques – @flamencolambada over on Twitter – which went wildly viral because, well, look.

The jaw-dropping screenshot prompted no end of outraged replies, as you might imagine.

But the very best response came from someone who suggested this.


And fortunately for everyone involved, Jacques took them up on the suggestion.

Even better, this is what happened next.

And in close-up.

Boom.

