People have been sharing their real-life WTF stories – 21 proper jaw droppers
It all began when @hikikomorphism said this over on Twitter.
what is some obscure fact or anecdote about your life that reliably makes people react with this image pic.twitter.com/1doNCYzHKH
— hikikomorphism🏳️⚧️ (@hikikomorphism) August 25, 2021
Thousands of people responded and we’ve read all their answers – well, quite a few – so you don’t have to. Here are 21 proper jaw droppers.
1.
when I was at school, this guy that sort of bullied me was standing on a wall. When he saw me he shouted and jumped off the wall to start shit, except he landed on a rusted grid cover which broke, so from my point of view he shouted my name, jumped and disappeared into the floor https://t.co/A1jnhd4V3b
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) August 26, 2021
2.
my parents were both mimes when they met https://t.co/TKbkhoXvEJ
— Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) August 26, 2021
3.
My twin and I was forced to take psychic classes based on twin things when we were young and we cheated so that my mom thought we were literally psychic for over a year. https://t.co/UNHMoCxEYJ
— yingjue chen (@YingjueChen) August 26, 2021
4.
I once fell off a cliff trying to get phone signal
— gonadic io (@gonadic_io) August 25, 2021
5.
The time I tripped and almost fell into the Grand Canyon on a school trip but one of my teachers caught the strap of my backpack at the last second.
………they still made me continue the hike after that though 🙃 https://t.co/HJB7YmdFdc
— Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) August 26, 2021
6.
my very first apartment was a sublease that unexpectedly had a 6ft pet python left behind in it. I lived with it for two months then heard a tapping on the window late one night and looked over to see that it had almost totally escaped from its terrarium https://t.co/lgZXr9PgFA
— Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) August 27, 2021
7.
Date in a park at night. Its pitch black and I am the only person in the park. Date shows up 15 minutes later. We come across a guy who feeds ducks. The guy tells us he can talk to the ducks. He yells „woooolie“ and ducks come flying from everywhere in the park. Hundreds.
— mimiRE (@mimireacts) August 26, 2021
8.
During our 2nd year of college, my friends and I made a drawing challenge for ourselves: if we didn’t draw a piece every week we either had to pay each other a big amount of money or cut 4 inches of our hair.
I nearly went bald and had to eat ONLY sweet potato for 4 days 💀 https://t.co/Ubnu9hm7mH
— Ibon 🎷🐛 (@birdfrogdraws) August 26, 2021
9.
I was in & out of a coma at 17. Once when I was awake, my mom asked what my name was. I said “Paige.” She was thrilled, so she asked what her name was. I said “Paige.” She stared at me & asked who was president was. I said “Paige.” And she laughed while all I could say was Paige. https://t.co/MX6iSx3auL
— 🍑Peach Saliva🍑 (@PeachSaliva) August 26, 2021
10.
During our high school years, we’d blow stuff up on a friend’s property. One day we decided to microwave bullets. It took a lot of extension cords & a broom handle to pull off. That day I learned what temporary deafness was.
Bullets do not take kindly to being nuked.
— A.D. \Mikkhi/ Sixx (@adfoozsixx) August 26, 2021
