Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their funny teacher stories – A* for these 16

For his latest hashtag round-up, Jimmy Fallon asked his fans to tweet their funny teacher stories.

It’s Hashtags time! Tweet out a funny, weird, or embarrassing thing a teacher has done or said, and tag it with #MyTeacherIsFunny. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 23, 2021

He had one of his own.

My friend’s 9th grade math teacher would make us close the blinds every Monday. Didn’t realize until he was older that it was because the teacher was hungover. #MyTeacherIsFunny — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 23, 2021

These are a few of the more noteworthy ones that others posted – some are funny ha-ha, and some are just funny peculiar.

#MyTeacherIsFunny Mr. Adonizio kept a jar of chewed gum on his desk. On the 1st day of class he told us if we got caught with gum in class, we'd have to put our gum in the jar and take another piece out to chew instead. We NEVER put that to the test! — Anita Robinson (@tikanique) August 23, 2021

All my siblings had the same teacher in high school. On the last day of my senior year, he looked at me and said, " Please tell me you're the last one."#MyTeacherIsFunny — My_Awkwrd_Tweet (@i_8_ur_cat) August 23, 2021

I asked my favorite high school teacher for a letter of recommendation for college. He wrote me a real one, but at first, to prank me, wrote a fake terrible one describing how I eat babies and will eventually burn the college to the ground. #MyTeacherIsFunny pic.twitter.com/35sBqB8RP6 — Anna (@dancingnerd96) August 23, 2021

On the first day of junior year my chemistry teacher dropped a cow eyeball in acid and said “this is what happens if you don’t wear your safety goggles.” — Megan Hooper (@megrosehoop) August 23, 2021

My high school Spanish teacher was showing us a movie when a sex scene came on. She quickly jumped in front of the screen and told us not to look. She didn’t realize it was a projector, so the sex scene was still visible just projected onto her. #MyTeacherIsFunny — Laura Marasa (@LauraLizVids) August 23, 2021

One of the English teachers at my old school hated the sound of people clicking their pens open and closed repeatedly, so whenever she caught anyone doing it, she’d throw the pen out of the (top floor) window while the class sung “I believe I can fly”. #MyTeacherIsFunny — Rory (@rory_john14) August 23, 2021

My mom was chosen to step in as my class’s 7th grade Health teacher after our original teacher got sick. I still have nightmares about her rapping in front of the class about Fallopian tubes and other sex-ed topics, complete with interpretative dancing. #MyTeacherIsFunny — Paul Rothlauf (@paulrothlauf) August 23, 2021

