Twitter

Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their funny teacher stories – A* for these 16

Poke Staff. Updated August 27th, 2021

For his latest hashtag round-up, Jimmy Fallon asked his fans to tweet their funny teacher stories.

He had one of his own.

These are a few of the more noteworthy ones that others posted – some are funny ha-ha, and some are just funny peculiar.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke