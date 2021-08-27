News

Donald Trump Jr’s swipe at President Biden was a spectacular self-own – 9 scorching takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2021

Despite warnings to stay away from Kabul Airport, due to credible intelligence of an imminent terrorist attack, two explosions at its perimeter have killed at least 90 people and injured more than 150 more.

When making a statement on the tragedy, which took the lives of at least a dozen US forces personnel, President Biden was sombre and visibly moved, as he prayed for those affected.

Donald Trump Jr. saw it as an opportunity for political point scoring, making this judgemental remark.

The takedowns followed swiftly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Ty Webb had a different view of weakness.

Junior has yet to respond.

READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr’s ‘vaccine to vote’ jibe wasn’t the devastating liberal takedown he thought it was

Source Donald Trump Jr. Image Screengrab

More from the Poke