Donald Trump Jr’s swipe at President Biden was a spectacular self-own – 9 scorching takedowns

Despite warnings to stay away from Kabul Airport, due to credible intelligence of an imminent terrorist attack, two explosions at its perimeter have killed at least 90 people and injured more than 150 more.

When making a statement on the tragedy, which took the lives of at least a dozen US forces personnel, President Biden was sombre and visibly moved, as he prayed for those affected.

"We are outraged and heartbroken" — President Biden on the deaths of at least 12 US service members and many Afghans following an attack in Kabul pic.twitter.com/Nnn9dwhS6F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. saw it as an opportunity for political point scoring, making this judgemental remark.

The takedowns followed swiftly.

1.

This is a president whose two sons served in the military empathizing with those who just lost their children. Your dad's son is a clown with an inferiority complex tweeting about things he knows nothing about. https://t.co/ZEpGKeZ7vc — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 26, 2021

2.

Sometimes it occurs to me that junior has a very broken emotional life. pic.twitter.com/CFhjF4MCES — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 27, 2021

3.

This is what a father who loves his son looks like. I know you've never seen that. https://t.co/9JfFdBEvFT — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 27, 2021

4.

This is what humanity looks like.@MollyJongFast pic.twitter.com/TLoWzu3VvQ — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 27, 2021

5.

Don Jr thinks praying makes you look weak. We told y'all they were fake Christians but you just wouldn't listen. https://t.co/oTI45AEuyd — Warr;or 🥀 (@warrior_4_good) August 27, 2021

6.

it's the look of someone thinking before they speak. no wonder it seems so strange to you. — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 26, 2021

7.

You’re a psychopath raised by a monster. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 27, 2021

8.

What branch of the military did you serve? 🤔 — Austin Bailey (@Docbailey2005) August 26, 2021

9.

And this kind of observation is why you'll end up having had four wives, and six children, none of whom like you. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) August 26, 2021

Ty Webb had a different view of weakness.

No, THIS is what weakness looks like. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Su6ySzMSRx — Ty Webb 🇺🇸 (@Ty___Webb) August 26, 2021

Junior has yet to respond.

