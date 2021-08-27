News

Boris Johnson said people should get money from work not welfare – and everyone’s irony meters broke

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2021

Despite opposition from both sides of the House of Commons and warnings from charities that the move will plunge more families into poverty, the government is to plough ahead with the removal of the £20 top-up to Universal Credit, introduced during the first lockdown.

With mounting criticism, Boris Johnson made this statement.

His work-not-welfare soundbite didn’t go down well, with a lot of people suggesting there might be some hypocrisy at play.

To sum up –

