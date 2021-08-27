25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Welcome to this week’s round-up of the tweets that really tickled us. If you like them, give this funny lot a retweet or a follow.

1.

Huge if true. pic.twitter.com/0OlOoNS1bQ — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) August 21, 2021

2.

I've always wanted to take part in a police line-up, I suspect because I'd like to stand among various versions of my possible self and have it explicitly confirmed that I am not the worst me. — Steven (with a ph) (@SJKSalisbury) August 20, 2021

3.

No one warned me that being an adult was mostly just hurrying up to get somewhere you don't want to go in the first place. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) August 21, 2021

4.

[at the animal shelter]

Volunteer: This cat would do best going to a quiet home with no children.

Me: Can I go with her? — Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) August 20, 2021

5.

“I’m so glad you find this amusing, Patricia.” pic.twitter.com/miO5jSBd2F — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) August 20, 2021

6.

Every man that has a pony tail keeps nun-chucks under their pillow — Stefan Urquelle (@OfficeofSteve) August 20, 2021

7.

after your toddler says “I'm old enough to dress myself, now” pic.twitter.com/QAVF0dHB7N — an english human 🤔 (@English_Channel) August 20, 2021

8.

When sewing, always remember pattern placement is REALLY important! 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/XR2zyhGTrn — Stand Of Elders #DumpTrump #DitchMitch (@standofelders) August 21, 2021

9.

First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they keep laughing at you, then they won’t stop fucking laughing at you. Bastards. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) August 21, 2021

10.

The Thing 1982 Dir. – John Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/YHFzH0754K — George (@wappingraces) August 20, 2021

11.

I’ve been described as being like Peter Pan, not because I look youthful but because we let a dog look after our children. — james menzies (@jamesmenzies1) August 23, 2021

12.