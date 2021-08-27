Twitter

25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated August 27th, 2021

Welcome to this week’s round-up of the tweets that really tickled us. If you like them, give this funny lot a retweet or a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke