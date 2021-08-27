14 times Duolingo was delightfully odd
The free language learning app, Duolingo, connects learners all over the world as they study any of 19 languages and get bullied by a cartoon owl named Duo.
Over on Reddit, some of those learners have been sharing the stranger questions that Duo has thrown at them, and these are some favourites we thought you might enjoy.
1. Part language course, part dating app
2. Expensive date
3. Quite the chat-up line
4. Why? What’s it going to do to them?
5. Duo needs a chill pill
6. Back away from the kitten
7. If you’ve never had a colleague like this – it’s you
8. Vladimir? Is that you?
9. Can you have that with beans and cheese?
10. Useful phrase
11. “Not today!”
12. That’s a relief
13. No contest
14. And the years you slept
Bonus
Duo enjoys nothing more than a good guilt-trip.
