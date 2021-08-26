This woman’s ‘shopping list’ for her husband struck a chord with half the internet

Life

This woman’s ‘shopping list’ for her husband went wildly viral because it struck a chord with so many people.

First there was this, posted by the @adamxmelinda account over on TikTok.

And it was followed up by this, which we think is even better.

Most people realised it was a joke but it also struck a chord with lots of people.

For more – much more – of this sort of thing, follow @adamxmelinda over on TikTok here.

READ MORE

This Canadian Olympian’s airport security prank is gold-medal winning stuff

Source TikTok @adamxmelinda H/T Indy100