This monkey trying on a face mask for size is cute and sad in just about equal measure

Poke Staff. Updated August 26th, 2021

A monkey trying on a facemask for size has gone viral on Reddit because, well, watch.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

‘He needs eye holes.’
puffytacoz

‘Knows where it goes just not sure how to wear it.’
Pitiful_Pickle524

‘And yet STILL wearing it better than most of the yokels in my area.’
dgtlfnk

“Look at me I’m a human. I would like to purchase your finest bananas.”
piso_mojado

‘Discarded masks, the parking lot condoms of the 21st century.’
Bethw2112

Source Reddit u/KoalaHomosapien

