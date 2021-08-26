This monkey trying on a face mask for size is cute and sad in just about equal measure
A monkey trying on a facemask for size has gone viral on Reddit because, well, watch.
And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
‘He needs eye holes.’
puffytacoz
‘Knows where it goes just not sure how to wear it.’
Pitiful_Pickle524
‘And yet STILL wearing it better than most of the yokels in my area.’
dgtlfnk
“Look at me I’m a human. I would like to purchase your finest bananas.”
piso_mojado
‘Discarded masks, the parking lot condoms of the 21st century.’
Bethw2112
Source Reddit u/KoalaHomosapien
