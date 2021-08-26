Our 14 favourite funny No Context Grand Designs moments
If you’ve never watched Grand Designs, you’ve been denying yourself a special experience. The viewer gets to see people trying to build their dream home, with all the trials and tribulations that can bring.
We follow the journey from concept to dwelling, sometimes via catastrophe, illness and/or divorce.
The thing that ties it all together, however, is the expert commentary of Kevin McCloud, with the humorous scepticism and bluntness of someone who’s seen it all before.
The No Context Grand Designs Twitter account curates hilarious moments from the show, which are so much funnier when you aren’t quite sure what they’re talking about.
These are some of the best.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
This sums up so much in life – including Grand Designs building projects.
Source No Context Grand Designs
