Job interview of the week

Life

This review of a job interview process ‘found on Glassdoor’ has just gone viral on Reddit and while it’s (probably) a joke it still struck a chord and was making lots of people laugh/furious.

Nails it.

‘“Interview questions” is gold.’

attribution_effect

‘I know this is a joke but these kids do exist, at various levels of entitlement.’

toronto_programmer

‘They taught me in school that this kind of shit is unethical. What they should have taught me is to get used to seeing it all the f*cking time.’

ilikelissie

‘Reminds me of the Onion video titled “CEO works his way all the way up from being son of CEO”‘

J-O-E-Y

And here it is.

Source Reddit Image Pexels