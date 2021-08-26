Job interview of the week
This review of a job interview process ‘found on Glassdoor’ has just gone viral on Reddit and while it’s (probably) a joke it still struck a chord and was making lots of people laugh/furious.
Nails it.
‘“Interview questions” is gold.’
attribution_effect
‘I know this is a joke but these kids do exist, at various levels of entitlement.’
toronto_programmer
‘They taught me in school that this kind of shit is unethical. What they should have taught me is to get used to seeing it all the f*cking time.’
ilikelissie
‘Reminds me of the Onion video titled “CEO works his way all the way up from being son of CEO”‘
J-O-E-Y
And here it is.
Source Reddit Image Pexels
