If your iPhone was a person, it would be every bit as irritating as you’d expect

If you watched Jimmy Rees’ ‘If Your iPhone Was a Person, you’ll be well aware of what a giant pain in the arse that person would be. But you’d know that anyway, if you had an iPhone.

Happily, Jimmy made a Part 2, and we didn’t want to leave unfinished business.

YouTube user, gegemec, said –

I am one of few who don’t have a mobile, and watching this reinforces my decision to be a luddite. Good luck to you all if you have decided to have such a device.

Hipster!

