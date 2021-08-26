If your iPhone was a person, it would be every bit as irritating as you’d expect
If you watched Jimmy Rees’ ‘If Your iPhone Was a Person, you’ll be well aware of what a giant pain in the arse that person would be. But you’d know that anyway, if you had an iPhone.
Happily, Jimmy made a Part 2, and we didn’t want to leave unfinished business.
YouTube user, gegemec, said –
I am one of few who don’t have a mobile, and watching this reinforces my decision to be a luddite. Good luck to you all if you have decided to have such a device.
Hipster!
