A Harvard lecturer said Covid spreaders are the first disease carriers to be blamed for infections – and got schooled

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2021

If there’s one thing you can be certain of when a Harvard professor comments on the pandemic, it’s that their words will be rooted in reason and learning. Or so you’d think.

It looks as though somebody forgot to send that memo to biostatistician and epidemiologist, Martin Kulldorff, who had this to say.

Kulldorff has long been a vocal advocate of protecting the very vulnerable from Covid-19, without locking down other parts of society – a method widely described as being impractical and likely to cause high numbers of casualties.

His take on attitudes to disease through history met the scorn it deserved.

After sending ‘Typhoid Mary’ viral on Twitter, Kulldorff revised his comment, but doubled down on his take that covidiots are unfairly targeted by policy.

We’ll leave this here.

