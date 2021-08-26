A Harvard lecturer said Covid spreaders are the first disease carriers to be blamed for infections – and got schooled

Twitter

If there’s one thing you can be certain of when a Harvard professor comments on the pandemic, it’s that their words will be rooted in reason and learning. Or so you’d think.

It looks as though somebody forgot to send that memo to biostatistician and epidemiologist, Martin Kulldorff, who had this to say.

Kulldorff has long been a vocal advocate of protecting the very vulnerable from Covid-19, without locking down other parts of society – a method widely described as being impractical and likely to cause high numbers of casualties.

His take on attitudes to disease through history met the scorn it deserved.

1.

Jesus, dude!

AIDS, man!

Literally in your own navel-gazing blip of a lifetime!

You TEACH?!

Fuck a duck… — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 25, 2021

2.

Jesus Christ Martin, go outside and touch a history book once in a while will you? https://t.co/Ym4ixpyjKW — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 25, 2021

3.

what in the name of typhoid mary is this pic.twitter.com/q55LraXESL — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 25, 2021

4.

Mm. Did you miss AIDS? It happened quite recently in the last thousands of years. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 25, 2021

5.

Except for typhoid mary, IV drug users, lepers, gay men, basically all of colonial history, typhus in NY in 1892, Venice in 1370, sex worker raids in 1917, and well… like all of human history https://t.co/CxXqBTb4CE — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) August 25, 2021

6.

Personally I'm thrilled you managed to go back to working at Harvard after you awoke from your coma during the entire AIDS crisis. God bless the rehab clinic. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) August 24, 2021

7.

Harvard must be so…proud. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) August 25, 2021

8.

Tell me you're a straight white male without telling me you're a straight white male… https://t.co/TJKqsAQbc2 — Ken Wynn 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇳🇱🏳️‍🌈👬🐶🐱🐱 (@highfielder80) August 25, 2021

9.

This is the main character today so feel free to tweet your bullshit, Martin is currently in the ascendant so you'll probably get away with it pic.twitter.com/NDlecxIxti — Chaos Ewa-ralds (@EwaSR) August 25, 2021

After sending ‘Typhoid Mary’ viral on Twitter, Kulldorff revised his comment, but doubled down on his take that covidiots are unfairly targeted by policy.

Yes, that second sentence is incorrect. Good catch everyone. Blaming disease carriers has a long awful history. I thought most public health people opposed blaming, shaming and ostracizing. Now it is public health policy. https://t.co/Al9UXnMOmD — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) August 25, 2021

We’ll leave this here.

Gay men aren't allowed to donate blood in this country, Martin. https://t.co/3Dq0rwZv8b — Cate Eland (@RomancingNope) August 25, 2021

