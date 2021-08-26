Twitter

Christopher Walken doing the ‘Are You Being Served?’ theme is an absolute triumph

Poke Staff. Updated August 26th, 2021

As Twitter tips go, they don’t come any more reliable than the advice to follow comedian Joe Heenan, whose account is always a good place to find comedy gold. For example –

He has recently revealed an uncanny knack for impersonating the unmistakable vocal stylings of Hollywood star Christopher Walken, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

We’d never have guessed that Christopher Walken could cover a Spice Girls song, but we’re thoroughly convinced.

Another cultural icon – Top Cat – got the same treatment with equal success.

This is the best way to deal with a scam caller, and we’ll hear no argument on the subject.

His latest foray into the Walken persona saw a classic of British TV meet the actor’s quirky delivery in a way that has had us watching and rewatching.

His face went full Walken even before the voice did. Astonishing stuff. Tweeters seemed to love it as much as we did, leaving comments like these.

Standard Issue, who really know what they’re talking about when it comes to comedy, had this to say about it – and Joe.

Amen to that, but also –

