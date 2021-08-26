Christopher Walken doing the ‘Are You Being Served?’ theme is an absolute triumph

Twitter

As Twitter tips go, they don’t come any more reliable than the advice to follow comedian Joe Heenan, whose account is always a good place to find comedy gold. For example –

Downing Street refurb looks like someone went fuckin' mental with the Tunnock's Tea Cake wrappers pic.twitter.com/Nol0ipxYMM — joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 28, 2021

Incredible photo of the partial eclipse I took with my solar telescope pic.twitter.com/wscLXEnXc9 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 10, 2021

He has recently revealed an uncanny knack for impersonating the unmistakable vocal stylings of Hollywood star Christopher Walken, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

We’d never have guessed that Christopher Walken could cover a Spice Girls song, but we’re thoroughly convinced.

I'm bored in the car waiting for my son so here's Christopher Walken reciting the lyrics to Wannabe by the Spice Girls pic.twitter.com/FPKOX8qIYD — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 2, 2021

Another cultural icon – Top Cat – got the same treatment with equal success.

I'm bored in the car waiting for my daughter so here's Christopher Walken doing the Top Cat theme tune pic.twitter.com/IIGlFmyC2T — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 7, 2021

This is the best way to deal with a scam caller, and we’ll hear no argument on the subject.

Another scam phone call.

This time I'm pretending I'm Christopher Walken & he's a tad upset his internet is being cut off because of illegal activity pic.twitter.com/P0KuJO9gvc — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 12, 2021

His latest foray into the Walken persona saw a classic of British TV meet the actor’s quirky delivery in a way that has had us watching and rewatching.

Here's Christopher Walken doing the Are You Being Served? Theme tune pic.twitter.com/5FdgasSfWm — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 24, 2021

His face went full Walken even before the voice did. Astonishing stuff. Tweeters seemed to love it as much as we did, leaving comments like these.

Standard Issue, who really know what they’re talking about when it comes to comedy, had this to say about it – and Joe.

Absolutely lovely stuff.

Also, do give @joeheenan a follow, because he is an excellent, funny human. https://t.co/B5c1DUXzwK — Standard Issue 💙 (@StandardIssueUK) August 25, 2021

Amen to that, but also –

Commission the Hollywood remake with this theme tune and Walken as Captain Peacock now you cowards 😂 https://t.co/Mm5Jzi1v9O — weecuppatea (she/ her) (@weecuppatea) August 24, 2021

