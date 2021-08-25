Celebrity

Tributes flood in for the Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, after his death at 80

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 25th, 2021

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones since 1963, has died at the age of 80, leaving behind his wife of 57 years, Shirley Ann, as well as a daughter and granddaughter, Seraphina and Charlotte.

He had recently undergone surgery, believed to be successful, causing him to pull out of the Rolling Stones tour – as announced on the band’s Twitter feed.

His death was announced just 19 days later.

Despite being an integral part of such a flamboyant band, as well as emerging during a time of larger-than-life musical posturing, Charlie Watts was never a flashy showbiz type, but an eclectic musician and talented cartoonist, with a distinct sense of sartorial style and a quiet dignity.

Rock contemporary and fellow music legend, Paul McCartney, recorded this clearly heartfelt message to and about his late friend.

Very similar sentiments were a recurring theme amongst the many moving tributes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking tributes of all needed no words to convey the deep sense of loss behind them.

Charlie Watts – musician, artist, family man, legend. 1941 – 2021. RIP

Image Keith Richards

More from the Poke