Tributes flood in for the Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, after his death at 80

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones since 1963, has died at the age of 80, leaving behind his wife of 57 years, Shirley Ann, as well as a daughter and granddaughter, Seraphina and Charlotte.

He had recently undergone surgery, believed to be successful, causing him to pull out of the Rolling Stones tour – as announced on the band’s Twitter feed.

We’re sure you’ll all join us in wishing Charlie a speedy recovery. All 2021 tour dates will go ahead as planned. pic.twitter.com/8OgOIEwHWq — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 5, 2021

His death was announced just 19 days later.

Despite being an integral part of such a flamboyant band, as well as emerging during a time of larger-than-life musical posturing, Charlie Watts was never a flashy showbiz type, but an eclectic musician and talented cartoonist, with a distinct sense of sartorial style and a quiet dignity.

Rock contemporary and fellow music legend, Paul McCartney, recorded this clearly heartfelt message to and about his late friend.

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Very similar sentiments were a recurring theme amongst the many moving tributes.

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 – 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

I first saw The @RollingStones in 1966 in the Bay Area and have been a fan ever since. Charlie Watts was one of the great drummers and will be missed. Rest easy Charlie pic.twitter.com/FQKOXiSUpG — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) August 24, 2021

Rest in peace, Charlie Watts. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Shirley, Seraphina, Charlotte and all The Rolling Stones family. Love, yoko pic.twitter.com/ePsEnA7Ai6 — Yoko Ono ☁️ (@yokoono) August 25, 2021

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

Saddened by the loss of Charlie Watts. A kind and gentle man. He will be very missed. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts. Always steadfastly came over as a no-nonsense honest broker in a situation where the acclaim, wealth, pomposity and egotism could corrupt the sweetest of souls. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) August 24, 2021

21 gun salute for Charlie Watts. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie. One of the all time greats. It took a lot of work to get the Stones to Glastonbury and apparently Charlie wasn’t keen on playing festivals. After their momentous gig in 2013 he wrote this message, which we have up at home. What an honour it was to have him play here. pic.twitter.com/UEACp4nq4A — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) August 24, 2021

Aside from being a unique musician Charlie Watts managed to remain completely classy throughout the whole of the Rolling Stones career. Quite an achievement. #charliewatts — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) August 24, 2021

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Nobody has ever been cooler than #charliewatts, have they? And he was kind to my band when we were daft teenagers completely out of our depth (thank you for that, Mr Watts 🙌🏻) Of course this week’s #PeoplesPlaylist will be in his honour. What needs to be on it? @BBC6Music pic.twitter.com/gxzRDsnFjX — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) August 24, 2021

Perhaps the most heartbreaking tributes of all needed no words to convey the deep sense of loss behind them.

Charlie Watts – musician, artist, family man, legend. 1941 – 2021. RIP

Image Keith Richards