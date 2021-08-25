Videos

This devilish kids’ prank went viral and it’s a new take on the original classic

Poke Staff. Updated August 25th, 2021

Very possibly you know what’s coming but if you don’t we’re not going to spoil it for you.

It’s a TikTok video posted by @mbarrett9091 which went wildly viral, including over on Reddit where it was shared by Chasith who said: ‘How not to be a good parent.’

@mbarrett9091

#reddotgame#nearlybedtime#scarethekids#youtube#derrywains#derry#keepawaykids#kidscomedy#kidsoftiktok#kids

♬ original sound – mbarrett9091

Won’t forget that in a hurry. And here are our favourite things people said about it on Reddit.

‘Lmao not sure if this is the original but I remember this getting me in middle school.’
Annacot_Steal

‘The original was a flash game I believe. It had 3 levels and at the end you had to manuver the mouse through a tight space so you’d be focusing on it.’
kevinthecoolkid

‘I was expecting the kids to break the TV.’
andywhit

‘Grubby little fingers touching the damn screen.’
illoomi

‘The owner/parent deserves every Greesy stain imo.’
butteryflame

‘I wouldn’t do this to my kid, however if this happened to my kid i would die laughing.’
lambofgun

Last word to this person.

‘Have fun waking up 8 times a night with screaming children for the next 6 months.’
Kookymanster

Source TikTok @mbarrett9091 Reddit u/Chasith

