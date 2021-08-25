This devilish kids’ prank went viral and it’s a new take on the original classic
Very possibly you know what’s coming but if you don’t we’re not going to spoil it for you.
It’s a TikTok video posted by @mbarrett9091 which went wildly viral, including over on Reddit where it was shared by Chasith who said: ‘How not to be a good parent.’
@mbarrett9091
Won’t forget that in a hurry. And here are our favourite things people said about it on Reddit.
‘Lmao not sure if this is the original but I remember this getting me in middle school.’
Annacot_Steal
‘The original was a flash game I believe. It had 3 levels and at the end you had to manuver the mouse through a tight space so you’d be focusing on it.’
kevinthecoolkid
‘I was expecting the kids to break the TV.’
andywhit
‘Grubby little fingers touching the damn screen.’
illoomi
‘The owner/parent deserves every Greesy stain imo.’
butteryflame
‘I wouldn’t do this to my kid, however if this happened to my kid i would die laughing.’
lambofgun
Last word to this person.
‘Have fun waking up 8 times a night with screaming children for the next 6 months.’
Kookymanster
