Time for some non-offensive football chants

Now that the football season has kicked off, you might have heard an accidental swear word or two, floating across from the supporters – but Foil Arms and Hog have the answer.

I love the idea that football fans actually mean all those offensive chants as friendly banter.

I’d imagine that shouts like that would actually confuse the shit out of everyone else.

On behalf of my Jewish family, we really love the last chant. 😆

We’re with cimorene6913, who said –

“Wish everyone reacted like this when you ask them to be not be a prick.”

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Screengrab